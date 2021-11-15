Derbyshire police shame Audi driver parked in front of school 'no stopping' sign

Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) officers posted pictures of the Audi today and urged other motorists to think before they parked near schools.

The SNT said on Facebook: “For the safety and welfare of the community please take note.

A north Derbyshire police team has shamed a driver who left their car in front of a ‘no stopping’ sign outside a school. Image: Killamarsh SNT via Facebook.

“To say you didn't realise is a complete lack of regard and respect for the other children coming out of school.