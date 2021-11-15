Derbyshire police shame Audi driver parked in front of school 'no stopping' sign

A north Derbyshire police team has shamed a driver who parked their car in front of a ‘no stopping’ sign outside a school.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 15th November 2021, 5:26 pm

Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) officers posted pictures of the Audi today and urged other motorists to think before they parked near schools.

The SNT said on Facebook: “For the safety and welfare of the community please take note.

MORE: 14 poignant pictures from Remembrance Sunday services in Derbyshire

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A north Derbyshire police team has shamed a driver who left their car in front of a ‘no stopping’ sign outside a school. Image: Killamarsh SNT via Facebook.

“To say you didn't realise is a complete lack of regard and respect for the other children coming out of school.

“Please think! And keep safe.”

AudiDerbyshireFacebook