Derbyshire police shame Audi driver parked in front of school 'no stopping' sign
A north Derbyshire police team has shamed a driver who parked their car in front of a ‘no stopping’ sign outside a school.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 5:26 pm
Killamarsh Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) officers posted pictures of the Audi today and urged other motorists to think before they parked near schools.
The SNT said on Facebook: “For the safety and welfare of the community please take note.
“To say you didn't realise is a complete lack of regard and respect for the other children coming out of school.
“Please think! And keep safe.”