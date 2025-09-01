Derbyshire police ‘seriously concerned’ for the welfare of missing 14-year-old
The teenager left an address in the Harpur Hill area, where he had been staying, on the afternoon of Saturday 30 August.
He was also reported missing earlier in the week and had been found safe, but officers say they are seriously concerned for his welfare. They want to hear from anyone who has information on his whereabouts or has seen him since yesterday. He has links to Doncaster and may have travelled there, or further afield.
Lucas is about 5ft 9ins, of slim build and with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue shirt, dark grey shorts with blue detail on the sides, black trainers and white socks.
Police have released a new image of him as part of this appeal, which was taken from a doorbell camera on Saturday
Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police immediately, using one of the below methods, quoting incident 836 of August 30:
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website:https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.