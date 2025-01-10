Derbyshire police say they are growing concerned for the safety of missing man

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 10th Jan 2025, 07:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Derbyshire police say they are growing concerned for the safety of a missing man and have appealed for help from the public to find him.

The 22-year-old was last seen in the Grange Street area of Alfreton just before 4pm on Thursday (9 January).

Dale, who is around 6ft tall and of slim build, is wearing a dark coloured Super Dry hooded top, dark jogging bottoms, and has medium length blonde hair. He is also carrying a One Stop carrier bag.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is information to suggest that he may have taken a train from Alfreton in the direction of Langley Mill at 5.20pm.

Dale, who is around 6ft tall and of slim build, is wearing a dark coloured Super Dry hooded top, dark jogging bottoms, and has medium length blonde hair.Dale, who is around 6ft tall and of slim build, is wearing a dark coloured Super Dry hooded top, dark jogging bottoms, and has medium length blonde hair.
Dale, who is around 6ft tall and of slim build, is wearing a dark coloured Super Dry hooded top, dark jogging bottoms, and has medium length blonde hair.

If you have seen Dale, or know where he may be, please contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 764-090125:

  • Website – Derbyshire police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Related topics:DerbyshireLangley Mill

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice