Derbyshire police say they are growing concerned for the safety of missing man

Derbyshire police say they are growing concerned for the safety of a missing man and have appealed for help from the public to find him.

The 22-year-old was last seen in the Grange Street area of Alfreton just before 4pm on Thursday (9 January).

Dale, who is around 6ft tall and of slim build, is wearing a dark coloured Super Dry hooded top, dark jogging bottoms, and has medium length blonde hair. He is also carrying a One Stop carrier bag.

There is information to suggest that he may have taken a train from Alfreton in the direction of Langley Mill at 5.20pm.

If you have seen Dale, or know where he may be, please contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 764-090125:

Website – Derbyshire police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.