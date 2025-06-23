Derbyshire police release new images of missing Chesterfield man

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 07:27 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2025, 07:42 BST
New pictures have been released as part of a re-appeal to find a 56-year-old man who is missing from his home in Chesterfield.

Richard was last seen on Thursday (19 June) at around 5.30pm in the area of Chesterfield Road, Calow, Chesterfield.#

He is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of a medium build and has a bald head.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, grey trousers and dark blue trainers.

Police have released new pictures of Richard along with the original pictures issued as part of their first appeal.

If you have seen Richard or know of his whereabouts, you can contact Derbyshire police quoting incident number 1338 of 19 June using the following methods:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

1. richard-5.jpg

The 56-year-old was last seen on Thursday 19 June Photo: Derbyshire Police

2. richard-2.jpg

Richard is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of a medium build and has a bald head. Photo: Derbyshire Police

3. richard-7.jpg

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, grey trousers and dark blue trainers. Photo: Derbyshire Police

4. richard-1.jpg

He was last seen in the area of Chesterfield Road, Calow, Chesterfield. Photo: Derbyshire Police

