Derbyshire Police raise rainbow flag in support of LGBT+ History month

Derbyshire police has joined LGBT+ History month celebrations, which aims to educate people on historic LGBT+ events, celebrate equality milestones and improve LGBT+ equality.

Derbyshire Constabulary said on Facebook: “It’s an opportunity for everyone to reflect and consider ways to become an active ally to the wider LGBT+ community.”

Andy Sudbury, Co-Chair of Derbyshire Constabulary's LGBT+ Network, said: "It is important that we build connections with all of our communities within Derbyshire, and this is an opportunity to show the LGBT+ community that we are approachable and that we care.

Derbyshire Police have raised a rainbow flag in support of LGBT+ History month.

"Historically across the UK we know that there have been horrendous crimes against our LGBT+ communities. Which is why Derbyshire prides itself on community engagement and partnership working to better support victims of hate crime.