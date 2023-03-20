News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire police plea for help finding missing 14-year-old

Derbyshire police are appealing for help finding a missing 14-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Friday

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 20th Mar 2023, 07:20 GMT- 1 min read

Freddy was last seen in Derby city centre on the afternoon of Friday 17 March. Despite efforts to contact him, police have been unable to find him and are asking for the public’s help.

Freddy is white, about 5ft 2ins, of slim build and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with red markings, black Nike trainers, a black Nike cap and a black and white scarf. He may still be in Derby but also has links to Swadlincote and Burton.

Anyone who has seen Freddy or knows where he might be now should contact police using one of the methods below, quoting reference 451 of 17 March:

Freddy was last seen on Friday
Website – use the online contact form, Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact, Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

