Freddy was last seen in Derby city centre on the afternoon of Friday 17 March. Despite efforts to contact him, police have been unable to find him and are asking for the public’s help.

Freddy is white, about 5ft 2ins, of slim build and with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with red markings, black Nike trainers, a black Nike cap and a black and white scarf. He may still be in Derby but also has links to Swadlincote and Burton.

Anyone who has seen Freddy or knows where he might be now should contact police using one of the methods below, quoting reference 451 of 17 March:

Website – use the online contact form, Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact, Phone – call on 101