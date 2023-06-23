Derbyshire police plea for help finding a woman who appeared distressed

Police say that at around 5.50pm on Thursday (22 June) a woman appeared in some distress on Shipley Common Lane in Ilkeston. She headed down Shipley Common Lane and towards Heanor Road.

The woman was described as white, around 30 years-old and was wearing a blue short dress. She wore a black bag across her body and had long black hair.

Officers have released a CCTV image of the woman in the hope that she will contact police or that someone may have some further information so they can provide the support she may need.

Photo: Derbyshire Police

A spokesperson said: “Please contact us using the methods below if you have any information relating to this woman and what may have happened to her. Please quote incident number 988 of 22 June. Website – We have crime reporting tools on our website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk; Facebook – send us a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; Twitter – direct message our contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call us on 101.”