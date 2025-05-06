Derbyshire police launch appeal for help to find missing teenage girl

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers are appealing for help to find Tiger-Lilly who is missing from Darley Dale.

The 13-year-old, from Darley Dale, was last seen just before 4 pm on Monday, May 5.

Tiger-Lilly is described as around 5 feet 4 inches tall and of a slim build. She has long brown hair with pink ends.

She was last seen wearing white jogging bottoms, a long sleeved black sports top, brown Ugg boots and a black Nike cross body bag.

Anyone who has seen Tiger-Lilly, or has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 846 of 5 May:

Website – use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; or phone – call 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.