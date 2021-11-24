Derbyshire police issue warning to people who buy alcohol for underage drinkers

It comes after residents in Clowne reported teenagers drinking in the town centre.

A spokesperson for Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We carried out a joint operation withcouncil enforcement rangers over the weekend and ended up seizing a quantity of alcohol from teenagers.

“Parents and older teenagers be warned, we pursue lines of enquiry into identifying the people who purchase the alcohol for the teenagers.

Derbyshire police seized a quantity of alcohol from underage drinkers in Clowne.