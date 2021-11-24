Derbyshire police issue warning to people who buy alcohol for underage drinkers
Police have issued a warning to people who buy booze for underage drinkers.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 6:16 pm
It comes after residents in Clowne reported teenagers drinking in the town centre.
A spokesperson for Bolsover and Clowne Police Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We carried out a joint operation withcouncil enforcement rangers over the weekend and ended up seizing a quantity of alcohol from teenagers.
“Parents and older teenagers be warned, we pursue lines of enquiry into identifying the people who purchase the alcohol for the teenagers.
“This can lead to a fine.”