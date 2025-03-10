Derbyshire police issue new photo of missing teens with links to Chesterfield

Jake and Hope are both 14 and it is believed they may be together.

Jake was last seen on 1 March and Hope was last seen on 2 March. He was wearing a black tracksuit when last seen. Hope has long blonde hair as the picture shows.

If you have seen Jake and Hope, or know of there whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire Police with reference 568 of 3 March. You can get in touch via

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.