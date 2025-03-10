Derbyshire police issue new photo of missing teens with links to Chesterfield

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 10th Mar 2025, 07:51 BST
Police have issued a new picture of two missing Derbyshire teenagers known to have links to the Chesterfield area

Jake and Hope are both 14 and it is believed they may be together.

Jake was last seen on 1 March and Hope was last seen on 2 March. He was wearing a black tracksuit when last seen. Hope has long blonde hair as the picture shows.

If you have seen Jake and Hope, or know of there whereabouts, please contact Derbyshire Police with reference 568 of 3 March. You can get in touch via

  • Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

