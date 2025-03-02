Derbyshire police issue appeal after crash involving a car and 14-year-old riding e-bike

Derbyshire police are appealing for dashcam footage after a crash involving a car and a 14-year-old riding an e-bike

The collision involved a white Mercedes Benz and a 14-year-old boy who was riding on an electric bike on King Street at about 4.30pm on Saturday 1 March.

The boy was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

Following the collision, another driver told witnesses that they had a dashcam and we are appealing to that driver to come forward. Police also want to hear from anyone else who may have witnessed the collision.

Anyone who can help should contact offixers using one of the below methods, quoting incident 887 of March 1:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101.

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.