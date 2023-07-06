Derbyshire Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for safety of missing woman

Sarah was last seen at midday on Friday, June 30, in Derby City Centre. The 34-year-old has blonde hair and was wearing a blue vest top and a dark coloured coat. She has links to the Normanton Road, City Centre, and Green Lane areas of Derby.

Anyone who has seen Sarah or know where she might be is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 342 of July 4, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101