Derbyshire Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for safety of missing woman

Officers are growing ‘increasingly concerned’ for the safety of a woman whi has gone missing.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Jul 2023, 07:16 BST- 1 min read

Sarah was last seen at midday on Friday, June 30, in Derby City Centre. The 34-year-old has blonde hair and was wearing a blue vest top and a dark coloured coat. She has links to the Normanton Road, City Centre, and Green Lane areas of Derby.

Anyone who has seen Sarah or know where she might be is asked to contact the force, quoting reference number 342 of July 4, on any of the methods below:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Sarah was last seen at midday on Friday, June 30, in Derby City Centre.
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.