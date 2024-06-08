Derbyshire police have thanked the public after missing 13-year-old girl is found safe

Police said they had been growing concerned for her welfare and issued a photo of her as part of an appeal for information on her whereabouts.

This evening, however, they reported she had been found.

A spokesperson said: “The 13-year-old from Tibshelf has now been located, thank you to everyone that shared the appeal to find her.”

1 . Found Derbyshire Police have thanked everyone that shared the appeal to find her. Photo: Derbyshire Police