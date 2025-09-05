Derbyshire police growing concerned for welfare of woman missing for over a week
Tina, who is 42, was last seen in Osmaston Road, close to Derby city centre, at about 6.20pm on Wednesday 27 August.
She is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, with a slim build and dark brown/black hair.
Anyone who has seen Tina, or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, using one of the methods below and quote incident number 544 of 3 September.
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.