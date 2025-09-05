Derbyshire police growing concerned for welfare of woman missing for over a week

Derbyshire police say they are growing concerned for the welfare of missing woman who was last seen over a week ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tina, who is 42, was last seen in Osmaston Road, close to Derby city centre, at about 6.20pm on Wednesday 27 August.

She is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, with a slim build and dark brown/black hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen Tina, or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, using one of the methods below and quote incident number 544 of 3 September.

Tina is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, with a slim build and dark brown/black hair.

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.