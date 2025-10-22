Derbyshire police growing concerned for safety of missing 12-year-old
Reiko was last seen in Derby on Saturday 18 October. He is described as white, 5ft tall, of a medium build and has short brown curly hair.
He was last seen wearing a black and grey tracksuit and black trainers.
Reiko may have travelled to the Rotherham area of South Yorkshire.
If you have seen Rekio or know of his whereabouts, you can contact Derbyshire police, quoting incident number 97 of 18 October, via:
• Website – https://orlo.uk/xJ3Yv
• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
• Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://orlo.uk/An7Br