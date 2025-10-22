Derbyshire police growing concerned for safety of missing 12-year-old

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 07:30 BST
Missing people - What to do if someone you know is missing
Derbyshire police say they are growing concerned for the safety of missing 12-year-old Reiko and have issued an appeal to help find him.

Reiko was last seen in Derby on Saturday 18 October. He is described as white, 5ft tall, of a medium build and has short brown curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a black and grey tracksuit and black trainers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Reiko may have travelled to the Rotherham area of South Yorkshire.

Reiko was last seen in Derby on Saturday 18 October.placeholder image
Reiko was last seen in Derby on Saturday 18 October.

If you have seen Rekio or know of his whereabouts, you can contact Derbyshire police, quoting incident number 97 of 18 October, via:

• Website – https://orlo.uk/xJ3Yv

• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

• Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://orlo.uk/An7Br

Related topics:DerbyshireDerbyRotherhamSouth YorkshireFacebookDerbyshire Constabulary
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice