Derbyshire police grow concerned for 69-year-old man missing from home

Derbyshire police say they are growing concerned for the welfare of a 69-year-old man missing from home.

David, from Alfreton, was last seen at around 9am on Thursday, June 26, on Rowthorne Avenue.

He is described as bald, of a stocky build and wears glasses. He was last known to be wearing a light blue baseball cap, dark grey raincoat, navy blue denim jeans, black rucksack and dark coloured boots.

If you have seen David or know of his whereabouts, you can contact police on the following methods and quoting incident number 331 of 26 June:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/