Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire police officers and fellow employees will raise funds for patients with end of life and palliative illnesses after the force selected Ashgate Hospice as its charity of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Butler, performance manager at Derbyshire Constabulary, put the hospice forward during the nomination for the Chief Constable’s Charity.

He said: “I suggested Ashgate Hospice because diseases like cancer have impacted on many people’s lives, including mine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I live in Chesterfield and have grown up knowing many people that have supported the charity over the years through fundraising efforts, fun runs, night walks or even donating furniture to their collection point."

Pc Timothy Dugard and a police cadet with Charlotte Butterworth, head of fundraising at Ashgate Hospice, raising money for the Chesterfield based charity at the police's carol service in December (photo: Derbyshire Constabulary)

Officers and staff at Derbyshire Constabulary will be encouraged to come up with fundraising ideas throughout 2025.

Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “Ashgate Hospice provides a vital service to the people of North Derbyshire. There were many worthy causes to choose from, but I’m delighted we will be able to lend them our support.

“Although often a taboo subject, death touches all of our lives. It is something many of us fear, but organisations like Ashgate Hospice give people hope for a good death and that their loved ones will be cared for, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That’s a powerful thing and something I’m really pleased we’ll be supporting as a force.”

Chief Constable Rachel Swann is delighted that Derbyshire Police is supporting the fundraising for Ashgate Hospice.

The partnership between Ashgate Hospice and Derbyshire Police began in October last year and runs until September 30, 2025.

Charlotte Butterworth, head of fundraising at Ashgate Hospice said: “We are so grateful to all the officers and staff at Derbyshire Constabulary for choosing Ashgate Hospice as Chief Constable Rachel Swann’s charity of the year.

“The hospice relies on the support of local organisations so we can continue to provide our vital care for families at our hospice and out in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re excited to work in partnership with Derbyshire Constabulary and are looking forward to supporting their staff as they take part in all kinds of fundraisers! They’ll be helping us raise the £11 million we need each year to keep caring for the patients and families who rely on us across North Derbyshire.”

Find out more about how your business or organisation can support Ashgate Hospice in 2025 by visiting https://ashgatehospice.org.uk/corporate-fundraising/