Derbyshire police force selects Ashgate Hospice as Chief Commissioner's Charity of the year
Richard Butler, performance manager at Derbyshire Constabulary, put the hospice forward during the nomination for the Chief Constable’s Charity.
He said: “I suggested Ashgate Hospice because diseases like cancer have impacted on many people’s lives, including mine.
“I live in Chesterfield and have grown up knowing many people that have supported the charity over the years through fundraising efforts, fun runs, night walks or even donating furniture to their collection point."
Officers and staff at Derbyshire Constabulary will be encouraged to come up with fundraising ideas throughout 2025.
Chief Constable Rachel Swann said: “Ashgate Hospice provides a vital service to the people of North Derbyshire. There were many worthy causes to choose from, but I’m delighted we will be able to lend them our support.
“Although often a taboo subject, death touches all of our lives. It is something many of us fear, but organisations like Ashgate Hospice give people hope for a good death and that their loved ones will be cared for, too.
“That’s a powerful thing and something I’m really pleased we’ll be supporting as a force.”
The partnership between Ashgate Hospice and Derbyshire Police began in October last year and runs until September 30, 2025.
Charlotte Butterworth, head of fundraising at Ashgate Hospice said: “We are so grateful to all the officers and staff at Derbyshire Constabulary for choosing Ashgate Hospice as Chief Constable Rachel Swann’s charity of the year.
“The hospice relies on the support of local organisations so we can continue to provide our vital care for families at our hospice and out in the community.
“We’re excited to work in partnership with Derbyshire Constabulary and are looking forward to supporting their staff as they take part in all kinds of fundraisers! They’ll be helping us raise the £11 million we need each year to keep caring for the patients and families who rely on us across North Derbyshire.”
Find out more about how your business or organisation can support Ashgate Hospice in 2025 by visiting https://ashgatehospice.org.uk/corporate-fundraising/
