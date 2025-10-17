Derbyshire police find body in search for missing woman

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 17th Oct 2025, 07:30 BST
Derbyshire police searching for a missing woman have confirmed that a body has been found.

The force said: “A body believed to be that of Sheila - who was reported missing from Ilkeston - has been found.

“Officers made the discovery on the evening of Wednesday 15 October. Her family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

“Formal identification has not yet taken place. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

