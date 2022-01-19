Derbyshire police ‘confident’ they will catch killer who is on the loose – and ‘bring them to justice’

Police launched a murder inquiry after 86-year-old Freda Walker was found dead at her home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, at just after 9am on Saturday.

Her 88-year-old husband Kenneth, who is a serving Shirebrook Town Councillor, was found with serious injuries.

On Wednesday, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Kenneth remains in a critical but stable condition at hospital.”

Derbyshire Constabulary has released this picture of Kenneth and Freda Walker.

The hunt for the killer is continuing.

Derbyshire’s Assistant Chief Constable David Kirby said: “There are many avenues we’re following and I’m confident we’re going to find out who’s responsible for this – and bring them to justice.

“Freda and Kenneth were very well-known in the Langwith Junction area – and there has been an understandable outpouring of grief following Freda’s death.

“My thoughts are with her family and friends – and with the wider community who are understandably shocked by the news.

“Our thoughts are also with Kenneth at this time – we wish him all the best and hope for a speedy recovery.

“They’d been married for 60 years and can best described as the backbone of the community – the amount of work and effort they’ve put in to making things better for local people is quite incredible.”

He added: “A significant level of violence was used in this incident and, while we cannot go into specifics of the offence at this time, this is not being investigated as a domestic incident.

“There is an increased police presence in the area and high visibility patrols will continue in the coming days.

“I would urge anyone with information, in particular any drivers with dashcam footage or homeowners with CCTV that covers the period of time between 5pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday, to contact the force as a matter of urgency.

“I’m confident there are people in the community who have information that can help us.”

Anyone with information should contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 240-150122.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101