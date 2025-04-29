Derbyshire police concerned for welfare of 15-year-old girl who has gone missing
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Imogen was last seen outside her home in Chapel-en-le-Frith at about 9pm on Sunday 27 April. It is believed she may have travelled to Manchester city centre.
A police spokesperson said: “Our concerns for Imogen’s welfare are growing and we are now turning to the public for help in finding her.
“We want to hear from anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be now.”
If you can help, you can contact Derbyshire police using one of the below methods and quoting incident number 1284 of April 27:
- Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.