Derbyshire police concerned for welfare of 15-year-old girl who has gone missing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire police say they are concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old girl who has gone missing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imogen was last seen outside her home in Chapel-en-le-Frith at about 9pm on Sunday 27 April. It is believed she may have travelled to Manchester city centre.

A police spokesperson said: “Our concerns for Imogen’s welfare are growing and we are now turning to the public for help in finding her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to hear from anyone who has seen her or knows where she might be now.”

The 15-year-old was last seen outside her home in Chapel-en-le-Frith at about 9pm on Sunday 27 April.

If you can help, you can contact Derbyshire police using one of the below methods and quoting incident number 1284 of April 27:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/