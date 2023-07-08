Derbyshire police say they are concerned for two teenage girls who have been reported missing.

Isabelle, who is 14 years old and from Ilkeston, and Mya, who is 15 and from Long Eaton, were both last seen at their homes on Thursday evening. The girls are believed to be friends and are likely to be travelling together.

Isabelle is described as having very long brown hair and may be wearing a white cropped top and black hoodie, black cropped leggings, white trainers and socks. She may be wearing sunglasses and carrying a shoulder bag.

Mya is described as having shoulder length lack hair and brown eyes and may be wearing a brown short dress, a black hoodie, black tights and black and white trainers.

Police believe the girls may be travelling together. Photo: Derbyshire Police

The girls are thought to have travelled to the Skegness area, but could now heading towards the Birmingham or London areas.