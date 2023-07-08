News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire police concerned for two missing teenage girls

Derbyshire police say they are concerned for two teenage girls who have been reported missing.
By Phil Bramley
Published 8th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read

Isabelle, who is 14 years old and from Ilkeston, and Mya, who is 15 and from Long Eaton, were both last seen at their homes on Thursday evening. The girls are believed to be friends and are likely to be travelling together.

Isabelle is described as having very long brown hair and may be wearing a white cropped top and black hoodie, black cropped leggings, white trainers and socks. She may be wearing sunglasses and carrying a shoulder bag.

Mya is described as having shoulder length lack hair and brown eyes and may be wearing a brown short dress, a black hoodie, black tights and black and white trainers.

Police believe the girls may be travelling together. Photo: Derbyshire PolicePolice believe the girls may be travelling together. Photo: Derbyshire Police
The girls are thought to have travelled to the Skegness area, but could now heading towards the Birmingham or London areas.

If you have seen either Isabelle or Mya, or if you have any information on where they are, please contact police, quoting reference 859 of 6 July.

