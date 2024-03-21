Derbyshire Police concerned for the safety of missing Chesterfield woman

Tracey was last seen in Grove Road, Brimington, just before 7.30am yesterday (20 March).The 39-year-old was last seen wearing a grey and red Columbia fleece, blue jeans, and black trainers.

Tracey is known to visit and have links to Alfreton, South Normanton, Ripley and Sutton in Ashfield. Anyone who has seen Tracey is asked to contact police using any of the following methods, including reference 338-200324:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

