Derbyshire police concerned for the safety of man missing from home in Chesterfield

Published 2nd Apr 2025, 07:21 BST
Derbyshire police say they are concerned for the safety of a man missing from his home in Chesterfield and are appealing for help finding him.

Tyler was last seen in the St Augustine’s Mount area at around midday yesterday (1 April) and is believed to be in the Birdholme area of the town.

Anyone who has seen the 23-year-old, who is believed to be wearing a black tracksuit, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, including reference 1273- 310325:

  • Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

