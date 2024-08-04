Derbyshire police concerned for safety of missing woman

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 4th Aug 2024, 14:53 BST
Derbyshire police say they are very concerned for the safety of a missing woman

Joanne, who is 55, was last seen leaving the Elephant and Peacock pub in Milford at 10.18am on Friday 2 August.

Joanne left the pub in her white Toyota Corolla car – registration ending SXK – wearing light blue jeans, a white top and a dark gilet style jacket. It is also believed she is carrying a bag.

Information received by the force suggest that she could be in the area between the northern end of Belper, Blackbrook and Ambergate.

Anyone who has seen Joanne, or seen her car, is asked to contact police immediately on the 999-emergency number using reference 836-040824.

Joanne was last seen wearing jeans, a dark coloured t-shirt, dark coloured jacket and orange and black high top trainers.

Joanne was last seen wearing jeans, a dark coloured t-shirt, dark coloured jacket and orange and black high top trainers.

