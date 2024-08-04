Joanne, who is 55, was last seen leaving the Elephant and Peacock pub in Milford at 10.18am on Friday 2 August.
Joanne left the pub in her white Toyota Corolla car – registration ending SXK – wearing light blue jeans, a white top and a dark gilet style jacket. It is also believed she is carrying a bag.
Information received by the force suggest that she could be in the area between the northern end of Belper, Blackbrook and Ambergate.
Anyone who has seen Joanne, or seen her car, is asked to contact police immediately on the 999-emergency number using reference 836-040824.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.