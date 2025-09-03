Derbyshire police concerned for safety of missing teenager

Police say they are concerned for the safety of a missing Derbyshire teenager and are appealing for help finding him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dominic was last seen in the Pavilion Gardens area of Buxton at 4.40pm on Tuesday (2 September).

The 15-year-old is around 5ft 5ins tall, has short brown hair, and was last seen wearing black jogging bottoms, a brown hooded top, a black puffa style coat and brown sliders with white socks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic may have got on a train to Manchester and has links to Preston and Chorley.

The 15-year-old is around 5ft 5ins tall, has short brown hair

Anyone who has any information about Dominic’s current whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary using any of the below methods, including reference 969-020925:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://orlo.uk/xRh9n

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101