Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of the teenager missing from his home in the High Peak. Oscar was last seen in Glossop at 3pm on Friday 14 July.

The 13-year-old is 5ft 4ins tall and has short black hair. He was last seen wearing black trousers, a black jumper, a black cap, and grey Nike trainers.

Oscar has links to areas of the High Peak, including in Tintwhistle and in Greater Manchester.

Police are appealing for help in finding Oscar, who has gone missing. Photo: Derbyshire Police

Anyone who thinks they have seen Oscar, or knows where he is, is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, quoting reference number 1160 of 14 July. You can contact officers via the police website, or by calling 101.