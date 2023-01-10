Officers say they are concerned for Emma, who has been reported missing from Derby, but is thought to have travelled to Nottingham or Leicester.

The 16-year-old was last seen on Friday 6 January. She is slim, has blonde curly hair and had been wearing a long black parka style coat with fur on the hood, a hoody and blue shiny jeans with a red cap and black hi-top trainers. Emma had also been carrying a black bag and was wearing glasses.

If you have seen Emma, or know where she might be now, please contact police on the details below and mention reference 921 of 6 January: