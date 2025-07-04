Derbyshire police are appealing for help finding missing 14-year-old girl

Derbyshire police are appealing for help finding a 14-year-old girl who is missing from home.

Shylay, from Sunny Hill, in Derby, was last seen on Wednesday July 2 and may have travelled to Nottingham or Worksop.

However despite the efforts of officers, police have not been able to find her and are now asking for help from the public.

Shylah is white, of slim build, and has brown shoulder-length hair with blonde highlights. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved pink gym top, black gym shorts and black Nike trainers.

She also wears lots of makeup, has big eyelashes, pierced ears and belly button, and wears fake tan.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information on her whereabouts should contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, quoting incident 1043 of July 2:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.