Derbyshire police appeal to find missing teenage girl thought to be in Chesterfield area
17-year-old Skye was last seen at Derby railway station at 4.10pm on Wednesday 15 January and is thought to be in the Chesterfield area.
She is described as being around 5ft 3ins tall and of a slim build with curly ginger hair. Skye was last seen wearing grey trousers, a black t-shirt and black boots and was carrying an Asda bag.
Anyone who has seen Skye, or has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 777 of 15 January:
- Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
- Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
- Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
