Derbyshire police appeal for public help to find teenage brothers who are missing

Derbyshire police are asking for the public’s help to find two teenage brothers who are missing

Kardo and Delan, both 15, are missing from their home in Cardigan Street, Chaddesden.

Kardo was last seen on Wednesday 29 January at 11:40am leaving his home. He was wearing a black puffer jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, and blue and black Nike Airmax 95 trainers. He is described as 5ft 11ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair. He also has a mole on the right side of his lip.

Delan was last seen at 10pm, also on Wednesday. He may have been wearing a black Nike jacket and black Nike trainers. He is described as 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build with short dark hair and a moustache. It is thought that the boys may be together.

If you have seen Kardo or Delan, or know where they may be, please contact us with reference 1239 of 29 January.

Website –police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.