Derbyshire police appeal for information over missing Chesterfield teen

Tudor was last seen at Queen’s Park Leisure Centre, in Boythorpe Road at 11am on Sunday 9 June. He is described as white, of slim build, with short brown hair. When last seen, he was wearing a black Puma hoodie, black jeans, headphones, and a black Berghaus backpack.
If you have seen Tudor, or know where he may be, please contact police quoting reference 1232 of 10 June using the following methods:
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
