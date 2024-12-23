Derbyshire police appeal for help finding missing teenage girl

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 07:24 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 07:25 GMT
Derbyshire police have issued an appeal for help finding a teenage girl who is missing from home.

15-year-old Imogen, who is missing from Chapel-en-le-Frith, was last seen at around 10.30am on Saturday 21 December.

Imogen is described as being around 5ft 8ins tall and of a slim build with very long mousey brown hair in a bun.

She was last seen wearing cream leggings, a white t-shirt, Burberry style print puffer jacket, white Nike air force trainers and had a small black cross body handbag.

She was last seen wearing cream leggings, a white t-shirt, Burberry style print puffer jacket, white Nike air force trainers and had a small black cross body handbag.

Anyone who has seen Imogen, or has any information on her whereabouts, is asked to contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1038 of 21 December:

  • Website – Derbyshire police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
  • Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
  • X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact
  • Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

