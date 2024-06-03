Skylar is white, about 5ft 3ins, of slim build and with shoulder-length brown hair. She was wearing grey leggings and a black hoodie.

The 16-year-old was last seen in Long Eaton on the evening of Friday May 31.

Anyone who has seen Skylar or knows where she might be now should contact police using one of the below methods, quoting incident 944 of May 31:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use our online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

1 . skylar.jpg Skylar is white, about 5ft 3ins, of slim build and with shoulder-length brown hair. She was wearing grey leggings and a black hoodie. Photo: Derbyshire Police Photo Sales