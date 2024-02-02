Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jacob was last seen in the South Normanton area at around 3.30pm on 1 February. He is described as being around 6ft tall and of a medium build, with short dark hair. Jacob was last seen wearing dark jogging bottoms and sliders.

Anyone who has seen him, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact police, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1254 of 1 February:

Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – call on 101