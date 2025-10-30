Derbyshire police appeal for help finding missing 58-year-old man
The 58-year-old was last seen at around 7.50pm on Tuesday 28 October and is thought to be in the Matlock area.
Gavin is described as being white and of a medium build with a bald head.
Anyone who has seen him, or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1116 of 29 October:
• Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://orlo.uk/zZ3Yo
• Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
• Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://orlo.uk/LJsaJ