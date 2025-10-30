Derbyshire police appeal for help finding missing 58-year-old man

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 30th Oct 2025, 07:55 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 07:58 GMT
Missing people - What to do if someone you know is missing
Derbyshire police are asking the public for help in finding Gavin, who was last seen on Tuesday evening.

The 58-year-old was last seen at around 7.50pm on Tuesday 28 October and is thought to be in the Matlock area.

Gavin is described as being white and of a medium build with a bald head.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone who has seen him, or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 1116 of 29 October:

The 58-year-old was last seen at around 7.50pm on Tuesday 28 October and is thought to be in the Matlock area.placeholder image
The 58-year-old was last seen at around 7.50pm on Tuesday 28 October and is thought to be in the Matlock area.

• Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://orlo.uk/zZ3Yo

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

• Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://orlo.uk/LJsaJ

Related topics:DerbyshireMatlockFacebookDerbyshire Constabulary
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice