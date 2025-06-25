Derbyshire police appeal for help finding missing 43-year-old
Andrew was last seen in Eckington on Tuesday 24 June at 11am. He is described as white, 6ft tall with a beard and is of a slim build.
He was last seen wearing a blue Superdry waterproof jacket, black top with a pattern on the front and dark coloured jeans.
If you have seen Andrew or know of his whereabouts you can contcat Deryshire Police using the following methods and quoting incident number 316 of 24 June:
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.