Derbyshire police appeal for help finding missing 43-year-old

Derbyshire police are appealing for help finding a 43-year-old who is missing from home.

Andrew was last seen in Eckington on Tuesday 24 June at 11am. He is described as white, 6ft tall with a beard and is of a slim build.

He was last seen wearing a blue Superdry waterproof jacket, black top with a pattern on the front and dark coloured jeans.

If you have seen Andrew or know of his whereabouts you can contcat Deryshire Police using the following methods and quoting incident number 316 of 24 June:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/