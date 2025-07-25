Derbyshire police appeal for help finding missing 41-year-old man
Gerardo, who is missing from Derby, was last seen at 9pm on Monday 21 July.
He is described as being of a large build with black hair.
Anyone who has seen Gerardo, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 19 of 24 July:
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.