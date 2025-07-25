Derbyshire police appeal for help finding missing 41-year-old man

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 25th Jul 2025, 07:21 BST
Derbyshire police are appealing for help finding a missing 41-year-old who was last seen on Monday.

Gerardo, who is missing from Derby, was last seen at 9pm on Monday 21 July.

He is described as being of a large build with black hair.

Anyone who has seen Gerardo, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 19 of 24 July:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Anyone who has seen Gerardo, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire policeplaceholder image
Anyone who has seen Gerardo, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Derbyshire police

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Related topics:DerbyshireFacebookPoliceDerbyDerbyshire Constabulary

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice