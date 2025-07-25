Derbyshire police appeal for help finding missing 41-year-old man

Derbyshire police are appealing for help finding a missing 41-year-old who was last seen on Monday.

Gerardo, who is missing from Derby, was last seen at 9pm on Monday 21 July.

He is described as being of a large build with black hair.

Anyone who has seen Gerardo, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 19 of 24 July:

Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form

Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page

Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.