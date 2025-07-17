Derbyshire police appeal for help finding missing 22-year-old woman
Amara, who is missing from Derby, was last seen at around 10.30am on Friday 11 July.
She is described as being around 5ft 7ins tall and of a slim build with long wavy black hair.
Amara usually wears informal clothes such as tracksuits and t-shirts.
Anyone who has seen her, or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police, using any of the below methods quoting the reference 757 of 15 July:
Website – Police have crime reporting tools on their website: https://www.derbyshire.police.uk/
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
