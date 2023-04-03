Freddy was last seen in Derby city centre on the afternoon of Saturday, April 1. Despite efforts to contact him, police have been unable to find him and are asking for the public’s help.

Freddy was reported missing on 17 March. He is white, about 5ft 2ins, of slim build and with short brown hair. He was seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with red markings, black Nike trainers, a black Nike cap and a black and white scarf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Freddy may also be wearing a black Trapstar puffer jacket.

Freddy was last seen in Derby city centre on the afternoon of Saturday, April 1. He was reported missing on 17 March.

He may still be in Derby but also has links to Swadlincote and Burton.

Anyone who has seen Freddy or knows where he might be now should contact police using one of the methods below, quoting reference 451 of 17 March:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Website – use the online contact form, Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact, Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Freddy is white, about 5ft 2ins, of slim build and with short brown hair. He was seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with red markings, black Nike trainers, a black Nike cap and a black and white scarf.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101