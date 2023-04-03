News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Jacob Rees-Mogg’s stunning family home on sale for £2.75 million
18 minutes ago Plans for Paul O’Grady’s funeral as TV star’s dying wish revealed
1 hour ago Coco, Europe’s oldest chimp, turns 58
2 hours ago Olivier Awards 2023: Full list of winners
3 hours ago Cricketers see off Dover ferry port queues with impromptu match
4 hours ago KSI apologises for using racial slur on Youtube game show

Derbyshire police appeal for help finding 14-year-old who went missing on St Patrick's Day - after he was spotted at the weekend

Police are resharing their appeal for a missing 14-year-old boy after he was seen in Derby.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read

Freddy was last seen in Derby city centre on the afternoon of Saturday, April 1. Despite efforts to contact him, police have been unable to find him and are asking for the public’s help.

Freddy was reported missing on 17 March. He is white, about 5ft 2ins, of slim build and with short brown hair. He was seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with red markings, black Nike trainers, a black Nike cap and a black and white scarf.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Freddy may also be wearing a black Trapstar puffer jacket.

Freddy was last seen in Derby city centre on the afternoon of Saturday, April 1. He was reported missing on 17 March.
Freddy was last seen in Derby city centre on the afternoon of Saturday, April 1. He was reported missing on 17 March.
Freddy was last seen in Derby city centre on the afternoon of Saturday, April 1. He was reported missing on 17 March.
Most Popular

He may still be in Derby but also has links to Swadlincote and Burton.

Anyone who has seen Freddy or knows where he might be now should contact police using one of the methods below, quoting reference 451 of 17 March:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Website – use the online contact form, Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact, Phone – call on 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Freddy is white, about 5ft 2ins, of slim build and with short brown hair. He was seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with red markings, black Nike trainers, a black Nike cap and a black and white scarf.
Freddy is white, about 5ft 2ins, of slim build and with short brown hair. He was seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with red markings, black Nike trainers, a black Nike cap and a black and white scarf.
Freddy is white, about 5ft 2ins, of slim build and with short brown hair. He was seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with red markings, black Nike trainers, a black Nike cap and a black and white scarf.

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.