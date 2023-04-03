Derbyshire police appeal for help finding 14-year-old who went missing on St Patrick's Day - after he was spotted at the weekend
Police are resharing their appeal for a missing 14-year-old boy after he was seen in Derby.
Freddy was last seen in Derby city centre on the afternoon of Saturday, April 1. Despite efforts to contact him, police have been unable to find him and are asking for the public’s help.
Freddy was reported missing on 17 March. He is white, about 5ft 2ins, of slim build and with short brown hair. He was seen wearing a black Nike tracksuit with red markings, black Nike trainers, a black Nike cap and a black and white scarf.
Freddy may also be wearing a black Trapstar puffer jacket.
He may still be in Derby but also has links to Swadlincote and Burton.
Anyone who has seen Freddy or knows where he might be now should contact police using one of the methods below, quoting reference 451 of 17 March:
Website – use the online contact form, Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page, Twitter – direct message the contact centre via @DerPolContact, Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page
Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact
Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.