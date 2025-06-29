Derbyshire police appeal for dash cam footage after a nine-year-old boy sustains serious injuries falling from his bike
The incident happened some time around 5:30pm on Friday in Burton Road, Woodville, when the boy, who was accompanied by an adult, fell from his bike and collided with a wall.
The boy was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment.
A police spokesperson said: “We know that there were a number of vehicles in the area at the time of the incident, and are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed it/captured it via dash cam.”
Anyone with information can contact police with reference 25*375042 via:
Website –Police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form
Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page
Phone – call on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.
