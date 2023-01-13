Derbyshire Police appeal as dog named as ‘soft' and 'grumpy goes missing

Derbyshire Constabulary's Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team for Wingerworth has appealed for help after a resident reported that their dog, a grey and white Malamute (husky looking), has escaped from their garden and it is possible it may be roaming the streets of Wingerworth around Nottingham Drive and surrounding area.

The owners said on Facebook: “He doesn't know the area at all as we are new to the village and he is too elderly to be walked. He looks intimidating but is just a soft, grumpy old man”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have urged anyone who sees the dog to call 101 quoting incident 337-130123.