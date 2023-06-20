Derbyshire police appeal as Android upgrade triggers false emergency calls

Nationally, BT is reporting a significant increase in accidental calls, following a recent Android update that triggers an SOS when a button on the side of your phone is pressed five times.

Derbyshire Police has appealed to Android phone users to check their emergency settings and turn off the functionality added in the latest update, if necessary.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said in a statement published on Facebook: “Go to ‘Settings’ then ‘Safety and Emergency’ and slide the button which says ‘Emergency SOS’ to switch the functionality off.

Derbyshire police are appealing to Android users to change emergency settings as false calls spike.