Derbyshire police appeal as Android upgrade triggers false emergency calls

Derbyshire police are appealing to Android users to change emergency settings as false calls spike.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 20th Jun 2023, 22:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 22:39 BST

Nationally, BT is reporting a significant increase in accidental calls, following a recent Android update that triggers an SOS when a button on the side of your phone is pressed five times.

Derbyshire Police has appealed to Android phone users to check their emergency settings and turn off the functionality added in the latest update, if necessary.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said in a statement published on Facebook: “Go to ‘Settings’ then ‘Safety and Emergency’ and slide the button which says ‘Emergency SOS’ to switch the functionality off.

Derbyshire police are appealing to Android users to change emergency settings as false calls spike.
“Calls to 999 where the operator cannot hear anyone on the line (silent calls) are never just ignored. If you do accidentally dial 999, please don’t hang up, stay on the line and let the operator know it was an accident and that you don’t need any assistance.”

