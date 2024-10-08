Derbyshire police and council consider campaigners’ road safety fears after repeated collisions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derbyshire police say they are continuing to work with the county council’s highways team to consider steps to improve safety along a stretch of road after campaigners have been calling for a reduced speed limit following a series of collisions.

The latest collision on the B6417 Mansfield Road, off Ramper Avenue, between Clowne and Bolsover, happened just after 8.30am, on Wednesday, October 2, between a Volkswagen Golf and a Ford Transit tipper vehicle and two people were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

Derbyshire police explained there are active mobile enforcement sites along the B6417 and enforcement action is taken when necessary and appropriate.

A spokesperson said: “It may not always be easy to find a solution which is straightforward, easy and quick to implement but we continue to work alongside Derbyshire County Council and Derby and Derbyshire Road Safety Partnership around steps which can be taken to help improve safety along this stretch of the road.”

Pictured Is A Recent Collision On The B6417 Mansfield Road, Near Clowne And Bolsover, Known Locally As The Ramper Road

Bolsover District Cllr Donna Hales, who represents Bolsover North and Shuttlewood, and residents at the nearby Oxcroft estate have raised concerns with the council about the amount of accidents.

Cllr Hales said the speed limit on this stretch of road is currently 60mph and following a series of accidents including ‘life-changing incidents’ and ‘fatalities’.

Campaigners, urging the council to reduced the speed limit, met with a county council officer, last year, but a new speed limit has not yet been enforced.

Cllr Hales said: “Members of the community have been campaigning for years but last year Derbyshire County Council met with them and myself.

“It has been agreed that the speed needs to be reduced but there have been delays in instigating.”

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “We will shortly be consulting with Derbyshire Constabulary on a number of proposed changes to lower speeds from Clowne to Pleasley including Oxcroft where some of these collisions have occurred.

“We have also recently increased signage at entrances to Oxcroft to encourage sensible driving through the village.”

Road safety changes can include the introduction of reduced speed limits, traffic-calming and traffic-safety measures such as new signage, new road markings, and the introduction of speed cameras and even speed humps, bumps and ramps.