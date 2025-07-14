Derbyshire planners have paved the way for 163 new properties as part of a large 650 home scheme near Staveley which has attracted concerns about the loss of agricultural land and an increase in traffic problems.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee approved the latest reserved matters at a meeting on July 7 for Phase 2 of the Vistry Homes and Devonshire Property (MM) Ltd scheme’s house building for 163 dwellings with access roads on land south off Bolsover Road as part of an overall 650 home development at Mastin Moor.

The approved reserved matters relate to the appearance, access, landscape, layout, and scale for the development of the latest 163 new homes with associated infrastructure and landscaping in an area dubbed High Ridding.

A council spokesperson stated: “The scheme has been substantially amended through the application process to ensure a more contemporary house type throughout the scheme, better provision for street trees, cycle priority, road layout and improved access points to the open space.”

The original outline Devonshire Property (MM) Ltd planning application for 650 homes has already been granted conditional permission, and reserved matters for enabling works and infrastructure across Phases 1 and 2 of the scheme, and for the scheme’s 143 homes off Worksop Road have also received conditional permission.

Overall plans include hundreds of homes, a residential care facility, a centre with retail, health, leisure and other facilities and services, offices, open space, a community garden extension, a community building, parking and associated infrastructure and earthworks.

However, some have previously complained that the overall scheme will create noise, increased traffic and congestion, and that the local rural area will become urbanised and struggle to cope with a development of this scale.

The scheme’s approved new Low Ridding development from applicant Harron Homes with 143 properties, parking areas, secondary roads and landscaping on land south of Worksop Road also attracted concerns about the loss of agricultural land, increased traffic and the possible strain on facilities.

But the council’s latest report stipulated that the spine road to the point of the entrance into Phase 2 of the scheme has already been approved under Phase 1 and the landscaping and green infrastructure to serve Phases 1 and 2 which includes drainage provision, footpath links and play areas have also already been approved.

It stressed that the Phase 1 housing, the green infrastructure and spine road details have already been agreed for the eastern side of Bolsover Road for Phases 1 and 2.

The council also stated that because the latest reserved matters relating to 163 properties is linked to the overall outline permission all the matters approved under that permission already apply to this latest development including highway details and financial contributions.

In addition, Derbyshire County Council’s highway authority has concluded there would not be an unacceptable impact on safety or a severe impact on congestion from the latest reserved matters and that there are no justifiable grounds on which an objection could be maintained.

A council spokesperson added: “This reserved matters submission for the Phase 2 housing element is considered to be acceptable in terms of creating an appropriate form of housing development in line with the aims of the development framework secured as part of the outline permission.

“This is one of a number of phases of housing where the whole development will need to work as one in terms of the overall design quality and creation of place.

“The submission is considered to be in accordance with the requirements of the outline permission for which outstanding conditions continue to be considered.

“On this basis in line with the outline permission and allocation in the [council’s] Local Plan and subject to the additional conditions as set out above the application is acceptable and recommended for approval.”

The planned 163 new homes include nine affordable properties to meet the 5per cent agreed provision and 41 of the homes have been designed to be adaptable and accessible to support those with health or mobility issues.

Vistry Homes Senior Planning Manager Barry Herrod told the meeting that all the homes will contribute towards Chesterfield borough’s housing needs and will support the housing shortage challenges faced by the Government.

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning committee voted by a majority with only one objection to grant Vistry Homes and Devonshire Property (MM) Ltd permission with conditions to complete the reserved matters relating to the appearance, access, landscape, layout, and scale for the 163 new homes with associated infrastructure and landscaping.