Derbyshire planners give go-ahead to convert most of village pub into a store - despite objections

Derbyshire council planners have given the go-ahead to convert most of a village pub into a convenience store despite protesters’ objections that it may lead to the loss of a vital part of their community.

NE Derbyshire District Council’s planning committee decided on June 24 to approve a planning application for The Corner Pin pub, on Station Road and Pilsley Road, in Morton, to be converted into a mixed-use smaller pub with a convenience store and for a takeaway to be opened from a building near the car park.

Cameron Taylor, of Pilsley, stated: “I don’t believe that changing The Corner Pin into a convenience [store] should happen. From experience, it is a great place that locals and people from surrounding areas go to.”

The site currently features a two-storey public house building with three lounge bars on the ground floor and an upstairs’ residential flat and applicant Mr Dhaliwal has now been given the go-ahead to convert two thirds of the public house into a convenience store with the remaining third to stay open as a bar or pub.

NE Derbyshire District Council received 23 objection comments from 14 residents and a petition with 199 signatures objecting to the plans. Pilsley Parish Council has stated it would have preferred to keep the Corner Pin as a pub.

Campaigners claimed 20 pubs in a two-mile radius of The Corner Pin have already closed since 2000 and concerns changes will lead to an increase in traffic at the junction.

Among the objections it was also felt that a shop would not benefit the community as there are at least ten stores already within a two mile radius.

Joe Turner, of Alfreton, said: “I have been drinking in this pub for years and use it as a social event for my friends. I don’t believe this would have any benefit to the village at all.

“There are loads of shops in the area and barely any pubs. Furthermore to this it will increase the parking on the junction and generally to the village.”

The council recognised that Morton’s only other pub, the Sitwell Arms, is a 10 to 15 minute walk away from the Corner Pin and despite claims from the applicant that the Corner Pin is not profitable the council acknowledged that it has not seen any such evidence.

However, council officers believe that reducing the size of The Corner Pin while also introducing a shop would mean that the scheme will not result in a loss of social Infrastructure.