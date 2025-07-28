Derbyshire planners give go-ahead for new quarry road despite environmental concerns

Planners have given the go-ahead for a firm to build a new quarry site road near a Derbyshire Dales town to be used by lorries despite concerns about possible environmental impacts including noise and dust pollution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire County Council’s planning committee approved Ben Bennett Jr Ltd’s application at a recent meeting to build a new haul road on 0.84hectares of land to the east and just outside of Grange Mill Quarry, near Wirksworth, on a field and grassland near a public bridleway.

A council spokesperson stated: “The development is considered to represent a sustainable form of development which would, subject to appropriate mitigation measures, not result in any unacceptable impacts to its landscape, the environment or local amenity and would be appropriate within the context of the site in accordance with all relevant national and local plan policy and guidance within the National Planning Policy Framework.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Grange Mill Quarry, off the B5056, produces high quality limestone for products including food, pharmaceuticals, plastics, rubber, glass and sealants, and it is located between the villages of Grangemill and Ible just south of the Peak District National Park.

Derbyshire County Council’s planning committee approved Ben Bennett Jr Ltd’s application at a recent meeting to build a new haul road on 0.84hectares of land to the east and just outside of Grange Mill Quarry, near Wirksworth, on a field and grassland near a public bridleway.

Via Gellia Woodlands, which is designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest and as ancient woodland, is also nearby and just east from the site and forms part of the Peak District Dales Special Area of Conservation.

But the council explained that the new haul road is needed to replace part of the quarry’s existing eastern perimeter internal haul road which is deemed to be unsafe and the new route will provide continued access from the processing area to the upper benches of a south-eastern extension.

A county council spokesperson stated: “The existing haul road is likely to become increasingly unsafe over time. The creation of a new haul road would allow HGVs to continue to access the south-east extension area of the quarry safely for the purposes of the extraction of high purity limestone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed haul road would only be used for haulage operations, according to the council, and a one-metre high stone wall would be erected with planted hedgerow along the route of an adjacent public bridleway.

Derbyshire County Council’s planning committee approved Ben Bennett Jr Ltd’s application at a recent meeting to build a new haul road on 0.84hectares of land to the east and just outside of Grange Mill Quarry, near Wirksworth, on a field and grassland near a public bridleway.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Dales District Council, which raised no objections to the scheme, stated: “Given the siting, scale and appearance of the proposed development, it would not result in any significant harm to the character of the area or the amenity afforded to the occupiers of any neighbouring properties.

“Due regard should however be had to the adjacent Public Right of Way in close proximity to the development, the decision-maker will need to be satisfied that the proposal does not adversely impact this footpath.”

Others who also raised no objections included the Peak District National Park, Brassington Parish Council, Carsington and Hopton Parish Council, the Environment Agency, Natural England, Derbsyhire County Council’s highways, flood, and rights of way authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Derbyshire Wildlife Trust confirmed it has no objection to the works subject to a Habitat Management and Monitoring Plan and the county council’s archaeologist has no objection subject to an investigation, and the county council’s biodiversity officer has no objections subject to a Biodiversity Gain Plan.

The county council did receive one representation during a public consultation raising concerns about potential dust and noise pollution, the scheme’s visual impact and whether it was needed as well as the impact on the enjoyment of public rights of way.

However, the council had to consider concerns that without the proposed haul road a sufficient supply of minerals from the quarry could not be established for its expected lifetime.

The council stated there is no clear viable alternative and the scheme will assist in facilitating an existing operation which provides 50 jobs, exports to 22 countries, and contributes towards delivering sustainable economic growth and that any impacts could be mitigated against with conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A county council spokesperson stated: “Whilst the environmental concerns in respect [of] increased impacts from noise and dust are duly noted in view of the advice of the Environmental Health Officer it is considered that adequate mitigation can be put in place to acceptably mitigate any unacceptable impacts from noise and dust from the construction and use of the proposed haul route.”

The council’s planning committee approved planning permission during a July 14 meeting for the scheme subject to a series of conditions.

These include lighting, noise and usage time restrictions, dust monitoring, the submission of a site restoration scheme, and that there will be no development until a Biodiversity Gain Plan and a Habitat Management Monitoring Plan have been prepared.