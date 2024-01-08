News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire place names people always say wrong - and how to pronounce them

Rowsley, Edensor and Calow are Derbyshire place names that visitors and tourists fail to pronounce correctly.
By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Jan 2024, 12:32 GMT

Throw in the county’s dialect and Derbyshire residents’ fondness for shortening place names or giving them nicknames and it’s little wonder that interlopers can get a bit lost.

Here are a few names that can cause confusion….and their correct pronunciations.

Edensor, Somercotes and Calow are among the Derbyshire place names that are incorrectly pronounced by visitors.

1. Place pronunciations

Edensor, Somercotes and Calow are among the Derbyshire place names that are incorrectly pronounced by visitors. Photo: Michael Hardy, Lindsay Colbourne, submitted

People living and working in Alfreton may refer to it as olf-reton. However, it's correct pronunciation is alf-reton as the town is named after King Alfred.

2. Alfreton

People living and working in Alfreton may refer to it as olf-reton. However, it's correct pronunciation is alf-reton as the town is named after King Alfred. Photo: Shirley Watson

This is a particularly tough one. How many times have you heard it called crit-ch when it's correct pronunciation is cry-ch?

3. Crich

This is a particularly tough one. How many times have you heard it called crit-ch when it's correct pronunciation is cry-ch? Photo: Google

Smirkatease or summer-cotes? The second pronunciation is correct.

4. Somercotes

Smirkatease or summer-cotes? The second pronunciation is correct. Photo: National World

