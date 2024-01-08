Derbyshire place names people always say wrong - and how to pronounce them

Rowsley, Edensor and Calow are Derbyshire place names that visitors and tourists fail to pronounce correctly.
Throw in the county’s dialect and Derbyshire residents’ fondness for shortening place names or giving them nicknames and it’s little wonder that interlopers can get a bit lost.
Here are a few names that can cause confusion….and their correct pronunciations.
1. Place pronunciations
Edensor, Somercotes and Calow are among the Derbyshire place names that are incorrectly pronounced by visitors. Photo: Michael Hardy, Lindsay Colbourne, submitted
2. Alfreton
People living and working in Alfreton may refer to it as olf-reton. However, it's correct pronunciation is alf-reton as the town is named after King Alfred. Photo: Shirley Watson
3. Crich
This is a particularly tough one. How many times have you heard it called crit-ch when it's correct pronunciation is cry-ch? Photo: Google
4. Somercotes
Smirkatease or summer-cotes? The second pronunciation is correct. Photo: National World