Derbyshire photographer wins Best Wedding Photographer of the Year in the Midlands at awards ceremony

Jane-Louise Pattison has won several awards at Derbyshire Times events over the years, and this latest accolade cements her place as one of the best photographers in the area.

Jane-Louise said: “I’m absolutely blown away winning the best wedding photographer for the midlands at the I Do Magazine Awards. I just cried and then my dress got caught on the stairs, which is pretty on brand for me.

"To be shortlisted is a huge honour but to win such a prestigious award is just unreal. Thank you to all my amazing brides and grooms from the bottom of my heart for this. I always go above and beyond at every wedding because I want your day to be perfect. To be recognised for this is just the cherry on the cake.”

Jane - Louise Photography won the award for Best Wedding Photographer Midlands 2023 at the I Do Magazine Awards.

The mother of twins was also keen to give a shout out to fellow businesses: “I also loved being surrounded by other amazing people in the wedding industry from The Crafty Lab, Freedom Discos, Sound & Lighting, Ashleigh Richards Bridal from table 7.

“Then we had Finesse Brides & Grooms, Smart Menswear, Chloe Boulton - Wedding Singer, Untangled, jameslomas_singer, The Undercover Waiters Ltd who I’ve had the pleasure of working with and many other amazing businesses”

