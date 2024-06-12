Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derbyshire cat owners could face a fine of up to £500 if their pet hasn’t been microchipped under new legislation implemented this week.

Compulsory microchipping makes it easier to reunite lost or stray pets with their owners. Under the new legislation, all cats in England must be implanted with a microchip before they reach the age of 20 weeks. Owners should keep a note of their cat’s microchip number and ensure that contact details are kept up to date.

Steph McCawley, supporter engagement officer at Chesterfield and North Debryshire RSPCA, said: “The thought of a much loved pet going missing and never being able to find them is everyone's nightmare, which is why microchipping is so important.

"Here at our animal centre in Chesterfield we see many cats which aren't microchipped - and some of these we suspect have loving owners - but it makes it so much harder to reunite them if they are not microchipped. We also care for cats who have been microchipped but the contact details haven’t been kept up-to-date which is arguably even more frustrating as it means they spend a long time in our care whilst we try to contact the owner.

"But we’ve also been able to reunite cats who have been missing for days, weeks and months, thanks to their tiny microchip.

"We all want the best for our cats and microchipping them is a responsible and kind part of cat ownership - and means should your pet become lost, stolen, or injured, they can more easily be reunited with you. We'd urge anyone who hasn’t had their cat chipped yet to book an appointment with their vet as soon as possible."

Microchipping must be carried out by a trained professional such as a vet. The cost to microchip is between £10 - £30, according to the RSPCA, although some animal charities and organisations may offer microchipping at a reduced rate, or for free.

Wayne Clarke, clinical nursing manager at Chapel House Vets which has practices in Chesterfield and Staveley, said: “We have seen a large increase in microchipping cats over the past few weeks. This increase has been both from vets, as additions to their primary reason for a consultation, and more so with nurse appointments.

“As well as adhering to new legislations and avoiding any monetary fines, the main incentive of ensuring your cat is microchipped is that pets are much more likely to be reunited with their owners if they have a chip if they go missing.”

Workers at the RSPCA hope that the new law, which currently applies to England only, will improve cat welfare and reduce abandonments. There are more than nine million pet cats in England, but as many as 2.3 million of those are unchipped.