Derbyshire pensioner says 11 freebies only available to some OAPs is 'unfair'

A retired healthcare worker from Derbyshire says it is "unfair" that not all state pensioners qualify for eleven freebies in April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eligible state pensioners are now set to receive the additional freebies and discounts on top of their regular payments. The new perks include a free passport application, a free TV license and council tax help among others to those eligible.

Audrey Rothwell, 71, said that it is "unfair" - adding that the discounts should be applied to "all state pensioners".

The mother-of-two, from Ripley, retired at 65 after working for 50 years - the majority as a healthcare assistant. She feels that pensioners are being made "surplus to requirement".

Audrey said: "The problem is unless you're in pension credit you don't get anything. A pensioner is a pensioner - I don't understand. It should be applied to all pensioners.

"There is nothing there that would help me at all. I think it's disgusting. We are still fighting for the WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality)."

For those who claim Pension Credit, they can get a council tax discount in April. Anyone aged 75 and over and claiming Pension Credit can claim a free TV Licence bill.

British national born on or before September 2, 1929 can apply for a free passport. Pension Credit is a benefit for people over State Pension age who have a low income and it is separate from the State Pension.

Audrey added: "Any financial help or any freebie of any kind is going to help them [pensioners] isn't it? But how many people over the age of 75 actually go abroad and go on holidays?

"Unless they are on pension credit then they [pensioners] won't get any of these. Obviously there are some pensioners out there that are rolling in it.

"But some pensioners are taken away their lives. They are sitting at home and can't afford to go on holiday they can't afford to go to shops and have a look around and buy a nice top or pair of shoes. They can't afford to put the heating on.

"So what's happening? Their health is deteriorating. They haven't got a life."

Pensioners who qualify for the Guarantee element of Pension Credit are also entitled to free NHS dental treatment, including anything from a simple check up to full dentures.

Audrey explained that having free dental treatment would have been one of the most relevant discounts for her - but she is not eligible for it.

She said: "Free dental treatment - I can't even get that. I have to pay for everything. I haven't got a lot of money. It's not fair I think all pensioners should get everything."

Although she gets help with her council tax and her rent she feels that pensioners are being unfairly targeted.

She said: "My rent went up by just over £100 but there is a limit they can help you with your rent. I'm actually a little bit worse of now than I was last year because of the rent increase.

"I feel that we are just surplus to requirement. They are not interested because we don't bring anything interesting to the country now - we don't work. And I think that's why they don't want to give us anything at all."